Bus falls in ditch near Uttarakhand's Nainital, several injured, rescue operation underway

A bus returning from Nainital in Uttarakhand went out of control near Ghatgad on Kaladhungi Road and fell into a deep ditch, injuring several passengers, officials said on Sunday (October 8).

Nainital's disaster control room received information that a bus going from Nainital to Kaladhungi went out of control and fell into a deep gorge. The information was immediately shared with SDRF, Fire Department and Nainital Police.

SDRF, fire department and Nainital police reached the spot for rescue operation and have rescued 18 out of 32 people so far.

"All relief teams were immediately dispatched to the spot. After reaching the spot, the team got information that there were 32 people in the bus who had come to visit Nainital from Hisar, Haryana. While returning, the bus lost control and fell into a ditch," the officials said.

Rescue teams started relief and rescue operations from the spot of accident.

Nearly 18 people traveling in the bus were rescued in injured condition and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Rescue work is underway. The injured have been brought to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani.

(With inputs from Bhupendra Rawat)

