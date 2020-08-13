Heavy rains trigger landslides, damage roads in Uttarakhand; IMD sounds alert for flash floods

Image Source : PTI Dehradun: View of a road connecting Dehradun and Mussoorie that caved-in following heavy rainfall, in Dehradun, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday, which resulted in water logging and landslides at several places. According to the India Meteorological Department, the state is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the coming two to three days. Besides the IMD, various other agencies have also sounded an alert for flash floods, torrential rainfall in the state for Thursday and the coming days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Center had warned about the possibility of heavy and very heavy rains in the state on Thursday. All District Magistrates were also directed to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast in a tweet said, “Flash flood guidance for next 24 hours in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Eastern region of Rajasthan, Western region of Madhya Pradesh as given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).”

A video shared on social media showed heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

India Meteorological Department has predicted "partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm" in the district today

Meanwhile, heavy and incessant rainfall in the state, coupled with landslides, led to the temporary closure of the Gangotri National Highway. The key highway was later closed for nearly 30 hours. Areas near the China border were also disconnected following heavy rains.

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district early on Wednesday.

The traffic was temporarily stopped to clear the highway, said SHO, Muni ki Reti police station, Kishor Saklani.

Boulders fell on the road at several points between Neer Gaddu and Shivpuri, the station house officer said, adding that an earth-mover machine got stuck while clearing the road for traffic.

The Ganga was flowing 10-cm above the warning level, and its water level continues to rise, Saklani said.

The water level of Henwal river, a tributary of the Ganga, has also risen and families living close to it have been shifted to safer places, the officer said.

