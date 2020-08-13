Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging reported

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR Thursday morning, providing much-needed relief from a long spell of. The heavy pouring has caused waterlogging at several places in Delhi. The weather department said most parts of the city witnessed rains.

Waterlogging has been reported at an underpass in Dwarka area and areas near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Connaught Place.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/y2F3afmrT8 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over & adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat & Karnal during the next 2 hour," IMD tweeted.

"Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Kosli, Hathras, Meerut, Bijnor, Barsana, Mathura, Deeg, Rewari, Nuh, Alwar, Rajgarh, Sohana, Bharatpur, Agra, Moradabad, Amroha during next two hours," it added.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Palwat, an expert at Skymet Weather said the city had received on patchy rains till now as the axis of monsoon trough kept on oscillating rapidly. The monsoon trough remained south of Delhi mostly. One after another, weather systems continued to develop over central India which pulled the monsoon axis towards north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage