Uttarakhand: Governor approves Bill granting 30 per cent women's reservation in government jobs

Women in Uttarakhand got 30 per cent horizontal reservation in the government job as the state Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) on Wednesday gave his consent to a Bill providing the quota to domiciled women of the state.

With the governor's consent to the Bill, it has become an Act, an official said here on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Public Services (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state assembly on November 29 last year.

CM hails the bill

Stating the objective of the Bill at the time of its introduction in the state assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that women of the state live in adverse conditions and their standard of living is below the women of other states.

"The Bill seeks to provide 30 per cent reservation to them in government jobs in order to ensure social justice, equality of opportunity, improvement in living standards and gender equality in public planning," Dhami had said.

