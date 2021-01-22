Uttarakhand cuts COVID tests' costs. Check new prices of RT-PCR, RAT

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand cuts COVID tests' costs

Uttarakhand government on Friday announced that the costs of Covid-19 tests -- RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests have been reduced for the public. The cost of the RT-PCR test which was earlier Rs 900, has been now slashed to Rs 500. While, the Rapid Antigen Test is now fixed at Rs 427, which was earlier Rs 719.

Earlier last week, the Haryana government reduced the price of the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests conducted by private labs from Rs 700 to Rs 499, while the charge for the home collection was capped from Rs 900 to Rs 699.

In the past few months, various states and UT governments like Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, and others, reduced the rates of Covid test to encourage more tests among people.

The Trivender Singh Rawat-led state government's announcement came a day after the COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 with 1876 active cases in the state with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.

Meanwhile, as many as 91,852 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

