Glacier breaks at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; 150 labourers missing | Latest Updates

Image Source : FILE Glacier breaks in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli glacier burst latest updates: A major tragedy was reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday after a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in the Joshimath area. Several labourers working at Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were reported missing soon after the incident. According to the details, a dam of the Tapovan power project was breached. Reports suggested that the dam has been washed away. Teams of ITBP and SDRF personnel were rushed to the affected areas to rescue the villagers and locals. Meanwhile, the rivers in the region witnessed flash floods soon after the glacier broke.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash has said 100 to150 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district.

Massive destruction is feared. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on alert.

Following the glacier breach, a massive flood was witnessed in Dhauliganga near Reni village, where many river bankside houses were flooded.

Commenting on the incident, the local police said Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area and those residing on the bank of the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.

The disaster was also confirmed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who rushed to the spot and said police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation.

"Government is taking all necessary steps," the chief minister said.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed water level in the Dhauliganga river rising suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district

Meanwhile, Rawat has also convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.

People in the vicinity have been evacuated and the flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped as a precautionary measure, Rawat said, adding, the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied to prevent the flow of water.

On the incident, SN Pradhan, DG NDRF said, "The glacier breach has impacted the Rishiganga river and flooding has taken out one bridge being constructed by BRO. The upper reaches of the Rishiganga project also has been damaged. Chamoli, Joshimath and other downstream reaches will be affected."

"Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath," he added.

UP on high alert as glacier breaks in Uttarakhand

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert after the Nanda Devi Glacier broke in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates of UP districts situated along the Ganga river to be on high alert and monitor water levels continuously, a government spokesman said.

"If required, people will be evacuated to safe places. National Disaster Response Force, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have also been put on highest alert," the spokesman said.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP and NDRF and has said all concerned officers are working on a war footing to rescue people.

"NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi," Shah said.

"Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation," added Shah.

Also Read | Estimate damages worth Rs 8k crore in Andhra due to floods, heavy rains

Latest India News