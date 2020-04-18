9-month-old tests coronavirus positive in Uttarakhand, father attended Tablighi Jamaat event

Image Source : AP A municipal worker disinfects an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases in the country are on the rise, a nine-month-old infant is among the youngest to be contracted with the deadly disease in Uttarakhand. According to the PTI, the infant contracted the infection from his father after he returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials said on Saturday. They did not say where the congregation was held or when the infant's father had tested positive.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand reported a total of 3 new coronavirus positive cases including the 9-month infant. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state after these fresh infections has surged to 40, a health department spokesperson said. The baby is quarantined at a school in Jakhan area of Dehradun, he said. According to the spokesperson, the infant's father is one of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat members under treatment for COVID-19 in Dehradun. He is admitted to the isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

However, the baby's mother has tested negative for COVID-19, he said. The other two persons who tested positive on Friday were a woman officer posted at a military hospital here and a Tablighi Jamaat member from Nainital district, the spokesperson said.

The woman officer had recently returned from training in Lucknow. Contact tracing of the officer is underway, he said. The Tablighi Jamaat member is undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

