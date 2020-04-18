12 Indians who attended Tablighi Jamat congregation test COVID-19 positive in Nepal

Image Source : AP Saila Tamang, a Nepalese rickshaw puller returns to his rented room after looking for free food during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Nepal’s Cabinet decided to extend the country's lockdown to April 27 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Under the lockdown, which originally was to end Wednesday, flights and road travel have been halted, schools and businesses have been shut and people have been told to stay home.

There was a state of panic at a mosque in Kathmandu after 12 Indians who attended the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month, tested positive for coronavirus together. As per reports, these people were hiding inside a mosque located in Nepal's Udaipur. The local health authorities have confirmed that all these 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources have claimed that all these people ran away from Delhi after the authorities in Delhi clamped down on the Nizamuddin Markaz in the aftermath of a congregation last month that acted as a carrier in spreading COVID-19 across the country.

This is for the first time that so many people were find coronavirus positive on the same day at the same place in Nepal.

Adding these 12, the total coronavirus cases in Nepal have risen to 30. As many as 19 of these cases are Tablighi Jamat congregation attendees while 15 are Indian citizens.

The local authorities have sealed the quarantine zone that was created inside the mosque. Other mosques have also been asked to shut down amid the outbreak.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage