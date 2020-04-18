Lucknow: 44 out of 53 new coronavirus cases belong to Tablighi Jamaat

Image Source : AP 44 out of 53 new coronavirus cases in Lucknow belong to Tablighi Jamaat

Fifty-three new coronavirus cases have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday out of which 44 belong to the Tablighi Jamaat. A total of 98 Jamaat members were tested after a 14-day quarantine period out of which 44 now have tested positive for novel coronavirus. All these 44 Jamaat members had undergone quarantine at JRC College in Biketi in Lucknow. However, all of them are not Lucknow residents. While 44 Jamaat members have tested positive, the remaining 9 out of 53 belong to Lucknow. Out of the 9 others, 7 belong to the Kotwali region while 2 are from the Kesarbagh area.

