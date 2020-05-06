Image Source : FACEBOOK UP: Yogi govt to set up new agency for investment, employment

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to set up a new investment promotion and facilitation agency that will focus on bringing new investments and creating employment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will head the new agency and the ministers of industrial development and MSME will be the vice-chairmen of the same.

According to Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary industrial development, a proposal to this effect had been received from 'Invest India', a body of the Central government, and the new agency was based on this.

Experts from various fields will be members of the agency that will work towards bringing in fresh investments and ensuring generation of employment.

The state government has already assured the migrant workers who have returned to Uttar Pradesh form other states that they will be provided employment opportunities here.

Yogi Adityanath, since he took over as the Chief Minister in March 2017, has been working towards development of the state. The corona crisis, however, may impact foreign investment and, therefore, the state government is working towards domestic investment.

