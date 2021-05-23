UP: Reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID, villagers jump into Saryu river

Sunday, May 23, 2021
     
PTI PTI
Barabanki Published on: May 23, 2021 22:06 IST
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

In an extreme example of vaccine hesitancy, a group of people in Barabanki's Sisaurha village jumped into the Saryu river after seeing a team of health officials coming to inoculate them against coronavirus.

Shukla said he made the villagers understand the importance and benefits of vaccination, and tried to dispel the myths, following which 18 people in the village got the jabs.

The villagers said they jumped into the river because some people had told them that this was not a vaccine, but a poisonous injection.

