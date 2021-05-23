Image Source : PTI FILE Policemen, their families are at high risk, need priority COVID vaccination: Delhi CP

During a mid-lockdown review of Covid-19 situation and welfare of frontline warriors and their families where the crime and law and order of the national capital was also reviewed, Delhi Commssioner of Police (CP) SN Shrivastava on Saturday said that police personnel and their families need priority vaccination against COVID-19 because they are at high risk of infection as they have to work as frontline warriors.

"Police families need priority vaccination along with personnel because they are also at high risk of infection as policemen and women have to work as frontline warriors in covid battle and go back their families," said Shrivastava, durimg a wide ranging video conference meeting with city DCsP, ACsP and SHOs.

Shrivastava directed that the Welfare unit as well as filed officers should remain in touch with the families of police personnel who have suffered loss of their family members to Covid to alleviate their pain through counseling and personal care. Their compensation and benefits should be cleared proactively at the earliest, he emphasized.

The CP announced that walk-in vaccination arrangements have been made in five places for police families aged 45 years and above and it should be made use of at the earliest.

The action being taken by Cyber Preventation Awareness Detection (CyPAD-the nodal Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police), Crime Branch and District cyber cells against online covid frauds and police action on black marketers/hoarders was also reviewd by the Delhi Police Commissioner. Shrivastava directed that action against financial frauds/cyber crimes should go on by means of prompt and proper investigation.

Appreciating the action of Crime Branch and Cyber Units in busting covid fraudsters gangs, including from other states, and arresting over 100 persons who were cheating people of Delhi on the pretext of covid help, Shrivastava said such coordinated action shall continue as fraudsters always find novel ways of alluring people to dupe.

He also took stock of cases of hoarding, black-marketing, over-charging and directed the field officers to remain vigilant against fresh instances of black marketing of essential medicines for Black fungus and also online frauds in name of Vaccination and Vaccine Tourism.

Discussing the crime and law and order situation, SHOs were told to ensure daily checking of criminals released on interim bail or parole and also keep vigil on criminals released during decongestion of jails.

Patrolling and checking are to be enhanced and mischievous elements indulging in activities to disturb communal peace and harmony should be strictly dealt with, the CP observed. Crime prevention must be on priority along with pandemic policing, he said.

On the issue of covid orphans, Shrivastava said that the local police should be watchful of children whose both parents succumbed to Covid, and immediately take help of legal authorities such as CWC to shelter and rehabilitate them.

"Remain watchful of any attempts of trafficking in name of benevolent adoption," he said, adding that any adoption of covid orphans have to be done in accordance with legal provisions and Central Adoption Resource Agency guidelines.

He also informed that the Delhi Police has already issued advertisements and radio jingles in media to sensitize the public on this issue.

SHOs were told to ensure social distancing at Subzi Mandis, grocery shops & market places. Reminding that whenever the lockdown easing out begins the challenge will be to enforce social distancing in public arenas, Shrivastava called upon the field officers to organize webinars for community preparedness for the now forecasted 3rd wave of covid so that we are not caught unaware.

Reiterating that the safety and welfare of our personnel is our top priority, he cautioned the staff deployed at crematoria to remain careful of their health and well being and avail assistance of civic agencies in handling the cremation of mortal remains.

All Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police Ranges, District Deputy Commissioners of Police, field Additional Commissioners of Police and station house officers of Police Stations in the national capital attended the meeting.

