Uttar Pradesh Police gets clean chit in gangster Vikas Dubey killing

An inquiry commission set up the Uttar Pradesh government and approved by the Supreme Court has said that there is no evidence of wrongdoing by the police in the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey. The inquiry commission said that no one came forward with any evidence against the police.

The Justice BS Chauhan inquiry commission said that there is no material evidence available to rebut the police version of the encounter. The three-member inquiry panel added that there is sufficient material to support it.

Dubey was arrested in July last year. Vikas, named in nearly 60 cases, was nabbed after he was spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Dubey was on the run after he set up an ambush outside his home in Bikru village of Kanpur where eight policemen lost their lives. During the raid, eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Sub-Inspectors, were killed.

Dubey was being brought back to Uttar Pradesh by the police when he was shot dead. According to the version submitted by police, the car in which Dubey was traveling flipped and he snatched a cop's gun. He then tried to escape and opened fire when cops shot him.

The inquiry commission submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday after eight months of intense yet futile search for independent witnesses who could give a version that was different from the police narrative about the encounter killings. The report is in the process of being filed in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the UP government had set up an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the role of police personnel in the Bikru carnage. The SIT had found that over 50 police personnel had a nexus with Vikas Dubey.

