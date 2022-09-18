Uttar Pradesh: In a first, man gets 5 years in jail, penalised under anti-conversion law

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE In a 1st, man gets 5 yrs in jail under UP's anti-conversion law

Highlights The accused was asked to serve five years in jail and the Amroha Additional District Judge

A penalty of Rs 40,000 was also imposed on him

The police had filed a case against the accused and also charged him with kidnapping

Uttar Pradesh: A 26-year-old man from UP's Amroha has been asked to serve a five-year jail term, making it the first case of conviction under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The conviction by the Amroha court was the first under the law since the introduction of the new law in December 2021, Additional Director General of Police, Prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey said.

The accused was asked to serve five years in jail and the Amroha Additional District Judge (POCSO court), Kapila Raghav on Saturday also imposed a penalty of Rs 40,000 on him.

Gajendra Pal Singh, Investigation Officer at Hasanpur police station, said that on April 4, 2021, Amroha police had arrested Afzal from Delhi and booked him under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl belonging to another community.

"The girl's father, who ran a plant nursery, had claimed that his daughter had left home for work but did not return. He had also told the police that two locals had spotted her with a youth.

The girl's family had told the police that they knew the girl was in regular touch with Afzal, who used to visit her father's nursery to purchase plants.

The police then filed a case against Afzal and charged him with kidnapping and invoked the anti-conversion law.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Legislative Council amid opposition's objections

Latest India News