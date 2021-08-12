Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP: 21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

To celebrate Shravan Jhula Utsav, a silver Jhula (swing) has been installed for seating Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula. Now this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan," tweeted the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Jhula Utsav in Ayodhya is celebrated traditionally on the fifth day of the Shravan month every year.

