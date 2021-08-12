Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP: 21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

UP: 21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Jhula Utsav in Ayodhya is celebrated traditionally on the fifth day of the Shravan month every year.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ayodhya Published on: August 12, 2021 15:06 IST
UP: 21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya  
Image Source : ANI

UP: 21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

 

To celebrate Shravan Jhula Utsav, a silver Jhula (swing) has been installed for seating Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula. Now this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan," tweeted the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Jhula Utsav in Ayodhya is celebrated traditionally on the fifth day of the Shravan month every year. 

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X