Uttar Pradesh: 6 get life term for abducting boy in 2005

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district sentenced six people to life imprisonment for abducting a six-year-old boy 15 years ago.

Government advocate Virendra Kumar Singh on Sunday said the minor was abducted on March 7, 2005, when he was going to attend a coaching class along with his cousin in Revti police station area.

Additional District Judge Chandrabhanu Singh on Saturday held the six people guilty of abducting the boy and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The government advocate also said that a case of kidnapping was registered based on the complained lodged by the boy's cousin. The minor was found from Gopal Nagar, he said.

