Karnataka: 8-year-old boy's kidnappers demand ransom in Bitcoin

The kidnappers of a 8-year-old boy, who was abducted from Ujire area of Dakshina Kannada, allegedly demand ransom in Bitcoin. The incident took place on December 17, when the boy had gone for a walk with his grandfather, who is a retired serviceman.

However, the child was rescued by the local police from Kolar district on December 19 and 6 accused were arrested. The main accused is on run.

The father of the child is a local businessman in Karnataka. According to the police, the main accused could be a former business partner of the child's father.

It is suspected that he was under assumption that the child's father has Bitcoins. Since the price of Bitcoin has gone up, the accused demanded the ransom in Bitcoins.

Dakshina Kannada SP Laxmiprasad said that a case has been registered and the police will soon arrest the main accused."

