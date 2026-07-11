PM Modi addresses Indians in Auckland: 'India-New Zealand Waka ready to embark on new voyage together'

Auckland:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Indian community in Auckland and said the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on friendship, shared values and a mutual commitment to a stronger future. Drawing on New Zealand's cultural heritage, he highlighted the significance of the word "Waka", which for centuries has symbolised bringing people together. PM Modi said that Waka is not merely a boat but it is a symbol of a shared journey. He added that the India-New Zealand Waka is now ready to embark on a new voyage together, reflecting the growing partnership between the two nations.

India-New Zealand relations have memory, friendship: PM Modi

He added that India-New Zealand relations have memory, friendship, values and a commitment and these relations are defined well by a beautiful tradition of New Zealand. For centuries, a word has been connecting the people here - waka. “Waka is not just the name of a canoe, it is the symbol of our shared journey. Today, the 'waka' of India-New Zealand is ready to undertake a new journey. Before us, we have immense opportunities and the wind favours us," he said.

PM Modi says Indian community spread across every corner of New Zealand

PM Modi said, "I have full confidence in the success of this journey. Do you know why? Not because of Modi, because the real sailors of this journey are all of you. From Auckland to Wellington, from Christchurch to Queenstown, the Indian community spread across every corner of New Zealand is a sailor of this golden century."

At the community event in Auckland, PM Narendra Modi said, "New Zealand is a place where Nikhil Ravishankar can become the CEO of Air New Zealand, and where Anand Satyanand can become the Governor-General. Where talents like Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Ajaz Patel can find opportunities in the cricket team. New Zealand is a place where Indian cities have been honored even in the naming of its streets. There is a Khandala, not the one from the movies and places named Bombay Hills, Coromandel, Calcutta Street, Delhi Crescent, Amritsar Street; there are so many such names..."

A muffler was gifted to me by a New Zealander 25-30 years back: PM Modi

PM Modi also said, "This might be my first visit as the Prime Minister but 25-30 years ago, when I was not a part of any Government and nobody knew me in publuc life, I received an opportunity to come to New Zealand. At that time, someone gifted me three things which I took back with me to India - this muffler, a cap and a pair of gloves. I have brought one of those things to this event today. The muffler you see was gifted to me by a New Zealander 25-30 years back. I used it several times in these years and I take care of it even today, just like I take care of your love for me."

He added that from Auckland to Wellington, from Christchurch to Queenstown, the Indian community spread across every corner of New Zealand is a vital part of this shared journey. “I would like to acknowledge my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, all the colleagues from the New Zealand government, and the members of the Labour Party present here. This demonstrates the immense bipartisan support that exists for India-New Zealand relations. It also highlights the magnitude of the achievements and contributions of the Kiwi-Indian community,” he said.

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