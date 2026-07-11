'Fantastic player': Shubman Gill names his favourite to clinch Wimbledon 2026 title

London:

Wimbledon 2026 is approaching its final stages; the summit clash of the men’s tournament is all set to be played between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. The two stars will meet at Centre Court on July 12 and both will hope to put in their best performance.

Like every edition, Centre Court was filled with celebrities, from actors to sporting icons; the tournament has seen many stars in attendance over the years. Ahead of the final, the Indian cricket team’s ODI and Test skipper, Shubman Gill was in attendance.

The star batter took centre stage and talked about how he is backing Italian superstar Jannik Sinner to win the Wimbledon title, and also named his favourite player as well. "I'm backing Sinner to win Wimbledon. He is a fantastic player, and he carries himself really well both on and off the court,” Gill told JioHotstar.

"Roger Federer is my favourite. Growing up, a lot of people said he made everything look effortless. But when you play a sport yourself, you realise how much work goes into making it look that way. People have called me effortless in cricket too, but I know the effort behind it. The elegance and grace Federer played with was special, and that is why I admire him,” he added.

Sinner hopes to put in good show against Zverev

It is interesting to note that Jannik Sinner will be coming into the Wimbledon final on the back of a dominant win over Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. The world number one took on the veteran in the semi-final and registered a straight-sets win, steamrolling the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

He will be taking on Germany’s Zverev in the final and would hope for a good showing. Interestingly, Zverev recently became a Grand Slam champion as he won the French Open 2026, and he will hope to maintain his momentum as well. Zverev defeated Great Britain’s Arthur Fery in the semi-final, and it coud be interesting to see how he manages to fare against Sinner in the summit clash of the tournament.

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