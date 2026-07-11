Narottam Mishra's first reaction after Datia protest: 'Workers must remain calm, I respect party’s decision'

Bhopal:

After seeing videos on social media of workers protesting and pelting stones at police, BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Saturday urged all party workers not to engage in such actions and said within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. On being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly bypoll by the party, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "... This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions.

He appealed to party workers to maintain calm and refrain from any form of protest after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him a ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said the party's decision should be respected and urged workers not to resort to extreme measures such as pouring petrol or kerosene in protest. He said differences of opinion should be expressed through appropriate party forums and not in such a manner.

"This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions. Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion," he said.

His appeal came after large-scale protests by his supporters turned violent in Datia, leaving eight police personnel injured and disrupting traffic across four districts after demonstrators blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours.

Datia District Magistrate Swapnil Wankhede said the blockade began on Friday evening and continued till around 5 am on Saturday, causing a traffic jam stretching 20-25 kilometres and affecting Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior districts.

"The traffic jam persisted until 5 AM, lasting roughly eleven hours... Many buses and ambulances were stuck in the gridlock," Wankhede told ANI.

The District Magistrate said the administration spent the entire night trying to persuade protesters to withdraw the blockade peacefully. However, when negotiations failed, protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, prompting police to use tear gas.

According to Wankhede, protesters later entered an office building and continued pelting stones at police personnel from inside.He said eight police personnel suffered serious injuries, including the SDPO, Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional SP. Wankhede himself also sustained a head injury despite wearing a helmet.

Several police vehicles and trucks were damaged during the violence.He added that the administration refrained from using lathi-charge and instead relied on persuasion and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Datia Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal said over 3,000 protesters attempted to disrupt normalcy in the city by blocking the highway and forcing markets to shut.

"Collector and I spoke to them again and again to leave from here and withdraw the 'chakka jaam'. Around 4 am, they suddenly pelted stones at the police. Police resorted to tear gas shells, following which the stone pelting intensified," he said.

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