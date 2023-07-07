‘You don't have to be an Indian to care…’: US offers to help India to deal with Manipur violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti speaks on Manipur violence in Kolkata.

Manipur violence: Terming the violence and killings in Manipur as a matter of “human concern”, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said that the United States is ready to assist India in dealing with the situation if asked. The northeastern state is witnessing incidents like arson since May 3.

The clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Since then, more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Earlier, on Thursday, a woman was shot dead outside a school in Imphal West district, a day after schools reopened in the area.

‘Matter of human concern’

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Garcetti said that the US is interested in bringing more investment to the eastern and northeastern parts of India if that peace is in place. "Let me speak about Manipur first. We pray for peace there. When you ask us about the concern of the United States, I don't think it's a strategic concern. I think it's about human concern."

You don’t have to be Indian to care when you see children and individuals die in the sort of violence that we see (in Manipur) and we know that peace is the precedent for so many other good things. There have been so much progress in the northeast and the east here and those can’t continue without peace,” said Garcetti.

‘Ready to assist in any way if asked’

“We stand ready to assist in any way if asked. We know it’s an Indian matter and we pray for peace and that it may come quickly. Because we can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place,” he added.

During his maiden visit to Kolkata, Garcetti met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Amit Mitra.

