US: Indian scientist killed in road accident, family seeks help to bring mortal remains back home

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Scientist Swati Tyagi with her 11- month-old son Miransh and husband Ashim Rai

The family of an Indian scientist who was killed in a road accident in San Diego, United States on June 23 has sought help from the government to bring brack her mortal remains home. The scientist, identified as Swati Tyagi (34), was on her bicycle when hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz from behind.

The deceased's brother-in-law said that family members for the past two days have tried to contact the US embassy and Indian consulate so that either "we can bring the mortal remains back to India or three of our family members" -- parents of the deceased holding a valid passport and visa, be allowed to go their.

According to San Diego police, the scientist was on her bicycle when hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz from behind. Swati was working at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. She died at the scene.

Swati was survived by 11-month-old son Miransh and husband Ashim Rai. She got married with Ashim, a scientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla in 2015.

