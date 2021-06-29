Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Thane woman claims she was vaccinated thrice, probe ordered

A Thane-based woman has claimed that she was vaccinated thrice against Covid-19 in a row on a single day. According to the 28-year-old, she was administered the doses when she went for vaccination at Anandnagar vaccination centre on June 25.

The lady later narrated the story to her husband who works as a peon with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The man said that it was her first dose. She was taken to the observation room after the first dose. She was, however, called again and given another shot, he said, adding that his wife was unaware of the procedure. Within a few minutes, she was given the third shot.

Her husband immediately alerted the local corporator. Although the civic body provided medical support to the lady, it denied the claim of administering three doses.

Doctors and officers visited the lady's residence to monitor her health. The lady had a fever after taking the jabs which subsided later.

Meanwhile, the corporation has set up a team to inquire further on the lady's complaint. Preliminary investigation indicates that no such incident has happened.

