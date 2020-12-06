UPSRTC suspends bus service to Delhi in wake of farmers' protest

Image Source : PTI Farmer protests: UPSRTC suspends bus service to Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to temporarily suspend all its operations to the national capital with immediate effect, in the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest. The suspension of services and congestion of other alternate routes is bound to cause inconvenience for passengers from regions close to the national capital.

According to the official spokesman, all pre-bookings of AC buses to the national capital have also been cancelled, and UPSRTC will refund the fare.

The UPSRTC officials said the bus services will resume once the protest ends.

The state transport corporation had been operating at least 60 buses daily to and fro from Agra to Delhi. It had to suspend its services following feedback from the bus drivers.

According to UPSRTC regional manager Manoj Kumar, there is risk involved in operating buses to Delhi now.

"We do not want the passengers to be affected as the main routes along with the alternate ones to Delhi have been blocked," he said.

The suspension of the bus services has greatly inconvenienced passengers during the ongoing wedding season.

"We are taking private taxis to reach Delhi and they have spiked their rates exorbitantly. The daily commuters to Agra are also facing problems."

