Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV UP Panchayat poll winner booked for taking out victorry procession, playing Pakistani song in Amethi

Imran Khan, a candidate who won in the just-held Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, has been booked by the police for taking out a victory procession in Amethi. Video shows Khan accompanied by his supporters also played Pakisanti songs hailing the neighbouring nation.

The incident took place under the limits of Ramganj police station in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that Khan also violated the Covid-19 guidelines, adding that action was initiated against him as soon as the administration learned about Khan's behaviour.

"The victory procession was carried out by the newly elected village head Imran Khan in village Mangra of Ramganj. A case has been registered in the mater," Arpit Kapoor, a police officer of Ramganj police station, told ANI.

Khan won the election of Pradhan in Mangra village of Ramganj Thana, Amethi. He has been booked under sections 153B, 188, 269, 270 and 171.

The Election Commission had earlier banned victory processions after the election results in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the police said that Khan is absconding since the matter was reported to the police by the villagers, adding a massive search operation has been launched to arrest him.

Latest India News