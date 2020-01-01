Image Source : FILE UP Government transfers several IAS, PCS officers on first day of New Year

In a big reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government has transferred several IAS officers on the first day of the new year 2020. A total of 22 IAS officers and 28 Senior PCS have been transferred or given new responsibilities. Following the government order, Health and Family Welfare Department secretary Pankaj Kumar has been appointed as the Principal staff officer to the chief secretary.

Monica Garg who is the principal secretary of Women Welfare department, has been put in the waiting list.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Aamod Kumar has been promoted to the principal secretary of the Planning Department from Revenue Council.

Similarly, IAS officer Roshan Jacob has been promoted to the post of secretary and director of the Department of Geology and Mining.

In Provincial Civil Service officers (PCS) transfers and postings, Avinash Singh has been made Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Mirzapur while Ramniwas Sharma has become a special secretary in the Home department..