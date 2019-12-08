Image Source : ANI UP government to provide job and security for Unnao victim's family

UP government on Sunday announced steps being taken by the government to help the family of the Unnao rape victim who died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Friday. Mukesh Meshram, Lucknow Commissioner, announced that the government had decided to give 24 hours security to the victim's family amid major death threats that they had been getting.

Meshram also announced that the brother of the victim, as per his request, will be provided with a gun license and will be allowed to hold arms under the Arms act. The commissioner also promised stringent action against those responsible for setting the victim ablaze which left her with over 90 per cent burns.

One of the demands of the victim's sister was that she should get a government job as her sister did. In reply to this, Meshram said that they would arrange a job for the victim's sister. He also announced that the family would get 2 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana.

On Sunday the family of the victim refused to carry out the last rites of the victim unless UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited them personally and assured them of swift justice.