COVID-19: Adityanath directs officials to maintain vigil on children's health, create awareness on protocols

Amid a constant rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to maintain an utmost vigil on the health of children. The chief minister's directive was especially for the NCR districts, and to create awareness about COVID-19 protocols in schools.

Giving out directives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed on wearing face masks and vaccinating the remaining population in the National Capital Region districts (Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat) and Lucknow.

He also directed the officials to make effective use of the public address system to create awareness, a government spokesperson said.

With over 30.86 crore COVID-19 jabs, the entire population aged above 18 has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 86.69 per cent of adults have received both doses, he said.

Among adolescents in the 15-17 age group, 94.26 per cent have received the first dose. The government is also focusing on fully vaccinating young adolescents in the age group of 12-14, he said.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 103 new positive cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 33 in Ghaziabad.

At present, Uttar Pradesh houses 856 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1.13 lakh tests were conducted and 170 new COVID-19 patients tested positive for the virus. In the same period, 110 people recovered from the infection.

The progress of the vaccination campaign is satisfactory but there is a need to accelerate the inoculation of children, the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

