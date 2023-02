Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Yogi speaks on India TV

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with India TV on Thursday, spoke on a range of issues including budget 2023, Lok Sabha election 2024 election and Ram temple construction.

Perception about Uttar Pradesh has been completely changed and the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, said the UP CM.

Latest India News