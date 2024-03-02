UP Board Exam 2024 Paper Leak: Main accused Vinay Chaudhary arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

Vinay Chaudhary, the main accused in the paper leak case, has been arrested. The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group here an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, prompting authorities to lodged a police complaint.

Accused Vinay had taken the photos of the Intermediate Biology and Mathematics paper and circulated those in the WhatsApp group, police said.

On the complaint of District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri. The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others are named in the complaint, the FIR stated.

It is alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group "All Princiapls Agra" by the principal's son, it stated. Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Dr Mukesh Agrawal, said, "We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act."

The question papers were shared an hour after the exam began in the second shift, officials said.