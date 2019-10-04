Unnao case: CBI files chargesheet against 3 for gangrape of victim, week after rape by Sengar

Image Source : PTI CBI files chargesheet against 3 men in Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against three people for allgedly gang raping the Unnao rape survivor. Among the three accused, the CBI has named Shubham Singh, son of Shashi Singh – a close aide of suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The case dates back to June 11, 2017, when she was a minor.

According to a CBI official, the charge sheet has been filed against Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav, who had allegedly abducted the girl and raped her in a moving car.

The incident occurred nearly a week after Kuldeep Singh Senger sexually assaulted her at his residence (on June 4, 2017).

The charge sheet has been filed before the court of district judge Dharmesh Sharma, said the official.

The court has listed the case for October 10 after the investigative agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version. All three accused named in the fresh charge sheet are currently out on bail.

The prime accused in the alleged gang rape case, Sengar, has already been charged by CBI under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The mother of the rape survivor, meanwhile, had her statement recorded before the same court, in the murder case of her husband in judicial custody.

Her husband was allegedly assaulted and framed in a case of illegal possession of firearms. Kuldeep Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar were charged for his murder in August this year.

The case made international headlines after the rape survivor tried to commit suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's home. The next day, April 9, 2018, her father died while in custody at a local hospital.

