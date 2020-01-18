Union Ministers Jammu and Kashmir visit: Ravinder Raina thanks PM

Hours ahead of the Union Ministers' visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for sending them. The Union Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday till January 24 in order to spread words about the government's policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to the letter shared with the media, 38 Union Ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the newly-formed Union Territory starting January 18.

Highly & Highly thankful to Sh @narendramodi G for deputing 38 Union Ministers (from 18th January) to take review of the developmental works at Block / Tehsil level in J&K, this will definitely help the comman to get justice....SABKA SATH, SABKA VIKAS, SABKA VISHWAS... Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/DABL4Dj3I8 — Ravinder Raina (@RavinderBJPJK) January 17, 2020

On the day, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will visit Samba's Puramandal area, Ashwini Choubey will visit Samba's Chajjwal, while Dr Jitendra Singh will visit Jammu city.

BJP sources said the Ministers will hold durbars across the region at Panchayat and block levels.

"It's a good occasion to meet with the ministers and apprise them of the problems faced by the people," Raina said.

