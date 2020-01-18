Image Source : PTI #HumWapasAayenge: Kashmiri Pandits pledge to return home after 30 years of exile

To mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir, members of the community took to social media to post video of themselves by narrating 'Hum Aayenge Apna Watan' dialogue from the upcoming flick 'Shikara', penning hope to return to their homeland one day. As many as five lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, 1990 following a genocidal campaign unleashed by the militants.

Noted Kashmiri Pandits, including author Rahul Pandita, actor Chandan Sadhu, radio personality Khushboo Mattoo and writer Akhilesh Raina, posted videos of themselves "pledging to return home."

As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience,

and today we resolve to return home.



[Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/rUHTDlXLMZ — Chandan Sadhu (@chandansadhu) January 17, 2020

Said this in a BBC interview three years back. And I am saying it again #HumWapasAayenge#Shikara pic.twitter.com/6lGveHjMmn — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) January 17, 2020

30 years of exile from Kashmir. Let us now pledge that we will return home.



[Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge ] pic.twitter.com/d0PBXx7QRU — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) January 17, 2020

19 Jan the date No Hindu should forget unless n untill all kashniri pandits gets back to their home in valley n until POK becomes part of India officially n untill Pakistan is no more on world map ! #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/PyF2ayh7lo — #ProudSanatani🙏 (@_ProudSanatani) January 17, 2020

#HumWapasAayenge

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits 30 Years back. Hum Wapas Aayenge!

God Bless KP Community.

Ab waqt hamara hai. pic.twitter.com/bcxeSHuyIc — Rohit Dembi (@RohitDembi) January 17, 2020

Here is to all Kashmiri Pandits we lost to exodus, militancy and heartbreak. (Yes, heartbreak.)



Here is to one's who are not here to say #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/l1HQ9l6WZd — B (@BhawnaKak) January 17, 2020

30 years in exile .. away from my motherland!! One day we will go HOME !! #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/mVDNeBGimR — vikas hali (@vikashali) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Centre is committed to ensuring the return of the community to their homeland.

"The injustice meted out to our Kashmiri Pandit brother and sisters, the dent on their pride can never be forgotten. We also cannot wipe away the pain of becoming refugees in their own country, but we (Kashmiri pandits) will be back (to the motherland), is a promise of our government and it will be fulfilled,: Chouhan's tweet, roughly translate in English from Hindi read.