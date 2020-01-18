Saturday, January 18, 2020
     
#HumWapasAayenge: Kashmiri Pandits pledge to return home after 30 years of exile

As many as five lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, 1990 following a genocidal campaign unleashed by the militants. To mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir, members of the community took to social media to post video of themselves by narrating 'Hum Aayenge Apna Watan'

New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2020 11:54 IST
To mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir, members of the community took to social media to post video of themselves by narrating 'Hum Aayenge Apna Watan' dialogue from the upcoming flick 'Shikara', penning hope to return to their homeland one day. As many as five lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, 1990 following a genocidal campaign unleashed by the militants.

Noted Kashmiri Pandits, including author Rahul Pandita, actor Chandan Sadhu, radio personality Khushboo Mattoo and writer Akhilesh Raina, posted videos of themselves "pledging to return home."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Centre is committed to ensuring the return of the community to their homeland. 

"The injustice meted out to our Kashmiri Pandit brother and sisters, the dent on their pride can never be forgotten. We also cannot wipe away the pain of becoming refugees in their own country, but we (Kashmiri pandits) will be back (to the motherland), is a promise of our government and it will be fulfilled,: Chouhan's tweet, roughly translate in English from Hindi read.

 

