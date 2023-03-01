Entities operating in India must comply fully with laws: UK Foreign Secretary told on BBC row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly with EAM Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary on Tuesday brought up the BBC tax issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations. I-T officials had spent three days carrying out what they called a "survey" at the BBC offices.

In its statement following the survey, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it had found discrepancies and that the income and profits disclosed by the organisation's units were "not commensurate with the scale of operations in India".

UK Foreign Secy on BBC documentary on PM Modi said, "I didn't see documentary but I've seen reactions in UK & India. BBC is an independent organisation & separate from govt. I enjoy a strong personal relationship with Dr Jaishankar...relationship between UK-India growing stronger by the day."

The income tax survey came weeks after the London-headquartered public broadcaster aired a controversial two-part documentary in the UK, ‘India: The Modi Question’, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Extending its support, the British government strongly defended the BBC and its editorial freedom in Parliament to say: "We stand up for the BBC. We fund the BBC. We think the BBC World Service is vital."

