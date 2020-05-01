Image Source : FILE Relief for Uddhav, EC to hold polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council before May 27

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra. EC has decided that the polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held before May 27. The necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID19 during the elections.

The elections will be held after 21 days and before May 27. The nine legislative council seats fell vacant on April 24.

The decision was taken in Friday’s meeting of the Election Commission. This comes a day after Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari wrote to the Election Commission requesting them to hold the elections.

