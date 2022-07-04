Udaipur, Amravati incidents result of Congress' appeasement policy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan poses for a photograph during his visit to Jal Tarang, on World Environment Day, in Bhopal, Sunday, June 5, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday blamed the "appeasement policy" of Congress for the killings of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and chemist Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati city.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur city on June 28, while Kolhe was killed in Amravati on June 21. Both of them had posted messages on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.

On Monday, CM Chouhan, while addressing a meeting in Indore ahead of the civic body elections in the city, said, "The Congress always indulged in appeasement and it resulted in the Udaipur incident where terrorists slit the throat of a tailor. The Congress is in power there (Rajasthan)."

"In Maharasthra also, a person was murdered after being stabbed in the neck. At that time, Congress and Shiv Sena were in power there. This is also the result of appeasement," he said.

Chouhan said the BJP respects all religions, but it will not tolerate terrorists at any cost and will crush them.

"We are patriots and nationalists. The country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But many people don't like this," he said.

On the last day of campaigning for the civic polls in Indore, the country's cleanest city, Chouhan conducted some roadshows and addressed public meetings. He promised to regularise illegal colonies in Indore and said every poor person will be either provided a land plot or a pucca house.

Terming Indore as the 'development engine of Madhya Pradesh', Chouhan promised that the BJP will further develop the city and also make it secure for women. Chouhan dubbed the Congress as the "gayi-guzri" (of no value) party, and claimed that during its (Congress) rule, it failed to develop the city.

Polling for the civic elections in Indore will be held on Wednesday. As many as 18.35 lakh people are eligible to vote for electing the mayor and corporators in 85 wards of the city.

