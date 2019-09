Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Two children killed in wall collapse

Two children were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Rampur Bhawanipur village here, the police said on Tuesday.

Kaif and Wasif, both aged 4, were playing near the wall when it collapsed on them on Monday evening, they said.

The bodies were taken out of the debris and sent for postmortem.

