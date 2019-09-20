Image Source : ANI|REPRESENTATIONAL Woman, her minor son among 3 of family killed in wall collapse

Three members of a family, including a pregnant woman and her six-year-old son, died in a wall collapse in the wee hours of Friday here in Maharashtra, police said.

Two others were seriously injured in the incident which occurred at around 2 am, when five members of one Sheikh family were asleep in their home in a slum locality in the

Mehkar area of the city, they said.

Suddenly, a wall of an old house located adjacent to their home caved in and fell on their dwelling amid incessant rains, burying all five members of the family under a huge

pile of debris, the police said.

Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to the government hospital at Mehkar.

Three of them were declared dead on arrival, while the two other family members are in a critical condition, said Dr Nilesh Gattani, medical officer of the hospital.

"The deceased were identified as Sheikh Asif (28), his wife Shahista Asif (25), who was pregnant, and their six-year- old son Junaid," said inspector Atmaram Pradhan of the Mehkar police station.

ALSO READ: Under-construction bridge collapses due to heavy rains in Telangana

ALSO READ: Portion of four-storey building collapses in Mumbai