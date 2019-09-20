Under-construction bridge collapses due to heavy rains in Telangana

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Under-construction bridge collapses in Telangana

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Telangana due to heavy downpour. The incident was reported from Vemulawada, where the high-level bridge was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore.

According to reports, the iron rods used for the bridge construction were swept away in the rainwater which ensued to the collapse.

Meanwhile, the public alleged that low-quality works of mason resulted in the incident.

Telangana state is being lashed by heavy rains since the past two days.

A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued in many parts of Hyderabad for the next four days.

Even on Sunday, areas such as Chanda Nagar, Rajendranagar received light rainfall of up to 12 mm, thereby bringing down the day-time temperature to 25 degree Celsius in many areas.

As per the IMD, Hyderabad warning, districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli to name a few are expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 19.

Also Read | Telangana hospitals overcrowded with dengue patients

Also Read | Telangana not to allow uranium mining in Nallamalla forests