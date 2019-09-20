Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Portion of four-storey building collapses in Mumbai

Seven vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade, including ambulances, have reached the incident spot.

New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 12:30 IST
Image Source : ANI

A portion of a four-storied building collapsed in Mumbai on Friday. The incident was reported from Lokmanya Tilak Road. Seven vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade, including ambulances, have reached the incident spot. 

According to the BMC, the building was already vacated hence no person is trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed structure. 

Reports on any injuries or casualties were not immediately available. 

