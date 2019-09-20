Portion of four-storey building collapses in Mumbai

Image Source : ANI Building collapses in Mumbai

A portion of a four-storied building collapsed in Mumbai on Friday. The incident was reported from Lokmanya Tilak Road. Seven vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade, including ambulances, have reached the incident spot.

According to the BMC, the building was already vacated hence no person is trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed structure.

Reports on any injuries or casualties were not immediately available.

Also Read | Gas leak reports spark panic across Mumbai, emergency teams tracing origin

Also Read | 14 rescued after Mumbai building collapse near iconic Crawford market

Building collapses in Mumbai