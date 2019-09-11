14 rescued after Mumbai building collapse near iconic Crawford market

Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Mumbai Updated on: September 11, 2019 6:52 IST
Image Source : ANI

Fourteen people have been rescued from the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed on Tuesday night near Crawford Market in south Mumbai, officials said.

The Yousuf building collapsed at 9.13 pm, an official of the fire brigade said. The Mumbai fire brigade had initially said three-four persons were feared trapped under the rubble.

It was a 'cessed' building under the jurisdiction of state housing agency MHADA, according to preliminary information. Fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel were on the spot and a search-and-rescue operation was on, an official of civic body's Disaster Management Cell said.

"As a precautionary measure, adjoining Dwarkadas building and remaining part of the Yousuf building have been evacuated," P S Rahangdale, the chief of Mumbai fire brigade, said. 

 
 
