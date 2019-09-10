Crawford Market: Part of four storey structure collapses near Mumbai's iconic marketyard

Image Source : INDIA TV Crawford Market building collapse

Part of Yusuf building, a four-storey structure near Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market has collapsed. Fire Brigade personnel are at the spot. It is feared that people are trapped under the debris. 7 fire engines are at the scene. The police have vacated the building as a precautionary measure.

Crawford Market is one of the iconic structures of Mumbai. It is a British-built building which is now a heritage structure. The heritage building still houses a huge thriving market. Crawford Market started operating in the year 1869.

The area around the Crawford Market is densely populated. There are hundreds of buildings. Some of these are even 50-year-old. Many of them are in a dilapidated state.

