Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Crawford Market: Part of four storey structure collapses near Mumbai's iconic marketyard

Crawford Market: Part of four storey structure collapses near Mumbai's iconic marketyard

Part of a four-storey structure at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market has collapsed. Fire Brigade personnel are at the spot. It is feared that 3 to four people are trapped under the debris.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2019 23:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Crawford Market building collapse

Part of Yusuf building, a four-storey structure near Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market has collapsed. Fire Brigade personnel are at the spot. It is feared that people are trapped under the debris. 7 fire engines are at the scene. The police have vacated the building as a precautionary measure.

Crawford Market is one of the iconic structures of Mumbai. It is a British-built building which is now a heritage structure. The heritage building still houses a huge thriving market. Crawford Market started operating in the year 1869.

The area around the Crawford Market is densely populated. There are hundreds of buildings. Some of these are even 50-year-old. Many of them are in a dilapidated state.

(More details awaited)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAfter Urmila Matondkar, Maharashtra ex-Minister quits Congress Next StoryTruck drivers' favourite 'lungi-banyan' attire will now cost them Rs. 2000 fine in UP under new traffic rules  