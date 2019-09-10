Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two-storey building collapses in Bhopal, vehicles buried under debris

Two-storey building collapses in Bhopal, vehicles buried under debris

Latest reports say that a two-storey building has collapsed in Bhopal, vehicles are buried under debris. Bhopal Police and municipal authorities are at the spot of the building collapse. The building collapse has taken place in old Bhopal.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2019 16:01 IST
Building collapse in Bhopal latest news

Building collapse in Bhopal latest news

Latest reports say that a two-storey building has collapsed in Bhopal, vehicles are buried under debris. Bhopal Police and municipal authorities are at the spot of the building collapse.

The building collapse has taken place in old Bhopal. The building stood in Khazanchi Gali near Tapadia Complex.

(More details awaited)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTabrez Ansari lynching case: Death due to cardiac arrest; murder charges against 11 accused dropped Next StoryUP cabinet approves interim relief for rape, mob lynching victims  