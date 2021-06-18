Must abide by Indian Laws: Twitter told by parliamentary board

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter India's public policy manager Shagufta Kamran, legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor

Sending out a strong message on issue of safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of online news media platforms, the parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Friday very clearly told Twitter that it ‘must abide by Indian Laws.’

It even asked the social media giant that why it should not be fined for 'violating' rule of land.

Twitter India's public policy manager Shagufta Kamran, legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor and officials of the Information Technology Ministry officials on Friday deposed before a parliamentary panel headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor deposed before the panel on Friday.

After appearing before the panel, Twitter said, “We appreciate opportunity to share our views before Standing Committee on IT. Twitter stands prepared to work with the Committee on important work of safeguarding citizens' rights online in line with our principles of transparency, freedom of expression, & privacy.”

“We will also continue working alongside the Indian Government as part of our shared commitment to serve and protect the public conversation,” it added.

