'Toolkit' probe: Delhi Police Special Cell conducts searches at Twitter India offices

The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting searches at Twitter India offices in connection with the "toolkit" probe. Cops are searching the micro-blogging platforms' offices in Lado Sarai and Gurugram.   

New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2021 20:37 IST
The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting searches at Twitter India offices in connection with the "toolkit" probe. Cops are searching the micro-blogging platforms' offices in Lado Sarai and Gurugram. 

More details are awaited.

