Will Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, other social media platforms cease to operate in India from May 26?

Except for one Indian social media company - Koo, none of the social media platforms have complied with the new rules so far.

Issuing comprehensive guidelines for social media, the Government had on February 25, 2021 gave social media companies three-month time to comply. The deadline is ending May 25, but none of the top firms have reportedly adhered to the new rules.

The rules come into effect on May 26, 2021 and if social media companies do not comply, they may lose their status and protections as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action as per existing laws of India, sources said.

'Koo' only social media platform to comply

Except for one Indian social media company - Koo (having user base above 50 lakh), none of the significant social media intermediaries have appointed the Resident Grievance Officer, the Chief Compliance Officer and Nodal Contact Person as per the new guidelines.

Social media companies seek more time

According to sources, some of social media platforms have sought more time upto six months for furnishing compliance.

'Non-Cooperative Attitude'

In cases of some platforms the standard reply have been that they will await instructions from their company headquarters in USA, who in turn on their own exparte assessment take a view.

They do business in India, earn good revenue but grievance redressal will have to await instructions from USA. Some platforms like Twitter keep their own fact-checkers whose names neither made public nor is there any transparency as to how they are selected and what is their standing.

