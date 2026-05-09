'I'm really happy': Ajinkya Rahane opens up after Kolkata Knight Riders return to winning ways

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a brilliant victory against Delhi Capitals in the 51st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 8th, and after limiting DC to a score of 142 runs in the first innings, KKR chased down the target in 14.2 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

With 10 matches played, KKR has now won four, lost five, and one of their games has produced no result. They sit in 7th place in the standings and are still in the race for the playoffs.

After the clash, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane came forward and talked about his side’s performance and expressed his delight over the victory that they managed to register against DC.

“First of all, let me just say I'm really happy for Finn Allen. He was struggling first four or five games, working really hard, but the way he batted tonight was fantastic. But I want to praise our bowlers again. We did well because of them. And they've been doing it so well consistently, especially those middle overs and the death overs. Our spinners, Sunil Narine, Varun and Anukul Roy, has been fantastic. Fielding-wise, yes, we are working really hard,” Rahane said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, after their win against Delhi Capitals, the side will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next. The two sides will meet in the 57th game of the tournament at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on May 13.

With RCB struggling for form as well, Kolkata might have a real chance at getting the best of RCB, and that could turn the tables in their favour as well.

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