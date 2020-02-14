WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook privacy to get affected with upcoming government rule: Know why

Social media apps privacy might get affected with the upcoming rule.

Most people are using the internet in 2020 and almost each one of them is on at least one or more than one social media channels. One of the biggest concerns that people have while using the internet is privacy. The social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others have access to a lot of personal details of the users including their phone numbers, email addresses, photos and more. Government has often requested for backdoor access to these details and the companies have always neglected the request. However, with the new rule in India, your privacy might be threatened by the government.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the Indian government's new rule will be passed by the end of this month. The rule will basically require social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and others to provide the government with a user's personal information as and when required. Apart from that, the companies will also need to set up an office in the country where they will need to assign a grievance officer who will be coordinating with the government for these data requests.

All these social media giants will need to save user data for a period of at least 180 days from the day of making a post. The government can request access to any of these posts origin and other information within 72 hours of a post being made. The government is setting these new regulations for any internet company with more than 5 million active users, which includes a ton of websites including Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook and more.