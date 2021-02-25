Government announces new guidelines for OTT, social media platforms in India

Image Source : PIXABAY Government announces new guidelines for OTT, social media platforms.

In a press conference on Thursday, the Indian government issued new guidelines for social media platforms as well as OTT (over the top) streaming platforms. The announcement was made by Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

At the conference, the minister spoke about some strict oversight mechanisms for social media companies. This includes a robust grievance mechanism and measures for speedy redressal.

"Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be," Prasad said. He further added, "Double standards of social media will not be acceptable."

The IT minister also said, "All social media platforms are welcome in India but there shouldn't be double standards. If an attack takes place on Capitol Hill, then social media supports police action, but if there's an aggressive attack on Red Fort, then you've double standards. This is plainly not acceptable."

"Government is empowered to notify the threshold of userbase that will distinguish between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries. The rules require significant social media intermediaries to follow certain additional due diligence," Prasad added.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also announced new rules concerning OTT platforms operating in India. He said, "We have decided to have a 3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information."