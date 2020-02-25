Donald Trump India visit Day 2 Live Updates: Talks with PM Modi, visit to Delhi govt school on cards

Image Source : PTI Donald Trump India visit Day 2 Live Updates

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a host of senior officials of the US administration arrived in India on Monday. On the first day of their visit, POTUS and his family first paid a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied them. Thereafter, they stepped in the Motera Stadium, where they were welcomed with loud cheers and massive enthusiasm.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium, Trump referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'tough negotiator'. Trump and his family later visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, where they were pictured gazing at the beauty of the marble structure. In New Delhi on Tuesday, President Trump is expected to sign defence deals worth USD 3 billion, as announced by him the previous day.

Donald Trump India visit Day 2 Live Updates:

8:00 am: President Trump likely to address a press conference at 5:00 pm after his meeting with PM Modi

7:35 am: US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.​